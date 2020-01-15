The Record-Journal Obituaries
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
Michele Toussaint
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of the Resurrection
115 Pond Hill Rd.
Wallingford, CT
1960 - 2020
Michele Toussaint Obituary
Michele (Vocola) Toussaint, 59, of Wallingford, died Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Hartford Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Meriden, March 30, 1960, a daughter of Janice (Papallo) Vocola of Meriden and the late Paul Vocola. She previously taught aerobics at the Meriden YMCA and worked as a floral designer in Florida for over 20 years. Michele recently worked alongside her sons John and Paul as the Human Resource Director at Mac Auto Group.

In addition to her mother Janice, Michele is survived by her children, John and Paul Mocadlo, and Elijah and Delane Toussaint; her grandson, Jace Mocadlo; her sisters, Patricia Milano, Paula Comforte and Nicola Beltz; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her nephews, Eddie Comforte, Alex Comforte and Michael Milano.

Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Wednesday, (TODAY), from 4 to 7 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 11 am directly at Church of the Resurrection, 115 Pond Hill Rd., Wallingford. Interment will be private.

www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
