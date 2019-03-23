The Record-Journal Obituaries
Potter Funeral Home
456 Jackson Street
Willimantic, CT 06226
(860) 423-2211
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Potter Funeral Home
456 Jackson Street
Willimantic, CT 06226
Miguel Angel Reyes
Miguel Angel Reyes, son of the late Andrea and Tomas Reyes, of Hampton, Ct. went to be with the Lord on March 18, 2019. Miguel is survive by his wife, Patricia Reyes. He is also survive by two brothers, Carmelo (Jackie) and Ariel (Rosemary) Reyes; also by 4 sisters Maria Reyes, Luz Reyes, Olga Greiser and Ana (Mike) Rivera. Also by several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his mother Andrea Reyes and niece Marilyn Gonzalez.

Memorial Services will be held Saturday March 30th at Potter Funeral Home, 456 Jackson Street, Willimantic, Ct. 06226 from 10:00-Noon.
Published in The Record-Journal on Mar. 23, 2019
