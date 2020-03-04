|
|
Mike Hazard, 85, of Meriden, died peacefully, Monday, March 2, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Marian (Melillo) DeRoy-Hazard.
Mike was born in Meriden, December 3, 1934, a son of the late Leroy Hazard and Stacia (Smith) Hazard. Mike proudly served his country with the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was the longtime owner of Barry's Package Store in Meriden and generously contributed to his community by supporting youth athletics and the Maloney H.S. Football Foundation. Mike loved sports and was a UCONN Basketball season ticket holder for many years and was an avid N.Y. Yankees and Dallas Cowboys fan. Mike grew up in Yalesville and was a starter on the infamous LHHS 1953 Basketball Championship Team. Mike loved his family and was a wonderful, involved, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He will be greatly missed.
In addition to his wife Marian, he is survived by his son Michael of Hawaii; his stepchildren Pamela DeRoy and Michael DeRoy and his fiancee Sue Stanndard; 8 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; his sisters Audrey Carretta and Suzy Craig (Duncan); many nieces and nephews and his special Goddaughter, Kendall Hils. He was predeceased by his son Thomas Hazard. His family would like to thank the staff at Meriden Center for their care during the last year. Mike's family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. A funeral service will begin at 6:30 p.m. Interment with military honors will be private. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Mike may be sent to the Wallingford Wishing Well, 382 North Cherry St., Wallingford, CT. 06492. For online condolences visit: www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Mar. 4, 2020