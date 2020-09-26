1/1
Mildred E. Trella
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mildred E. Trella, 94, wife of 60 years to the late Edward F. Trella, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Meriden on March 7, 1926, she was the daughter of the late William and Viola (DesMarias) Hansen. She was a lifelong Meriden resident and graduated from Meriden High School, Class of 1943. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph Church and a member of the Meriden Council of Catholic Women.

Mrs. Trella owned and operated with her late husband, the Edw. F. Trella Oil Company of Meriden and the Bon Aire Motel of Dayville, CT, and also volunteered at MidState Medical Center. In 1979, Mildred went to work for the State of CT retiring in 1989. She liked listening to music, loved to dance, and was an avid book reader. Her family was the most important thing in her life, cherishing each and every member, her three children, seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Mildred is survived by her son, William Trella (Deborah), two daughters, Marilyn DiMattia (Aldo), Suzanne Horbacewicz, her grandchildren; Peter (Susan), Brandon (Wendy) and Justin (Kelly) Trella, Jennifer Spring, Erika Beebe and Keith Horbacewicz, her great grandchildren; Nicholas, Jake, Anna and Peter Trella Jr., Alyssa Griffin, Kirsten Beebe, Mikayla and Alex Spring. She was predeceased by her sister, Gladys Lowe, her grandson, Kevin Horbacewicz, and her son-in-law, Theodore Horbacewicz.

Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden from 9 to 10:30 a.m. follow by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Angels, St. Joseph Campus, 22 Goodwill Avenue, Meriden CT. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:30 AM
John J. Ferry & Son
Send Flowers
SEP
29
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Angels, St. Joseph Campus
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John J. Ferry & Son
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John J. Ferry & Son

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 24, 2020

Millie was one of the most fantastic & loving & caring & enjoying person that walked on this planet. It was always a pleasure to be around her. She was very special to have crossed paths with her & her family. God has a special place for her in heaven & in all our hearts & memories.
My sincerest condolences goes out to her family. Suzan, Maryl/Aldo & Bill/Debbie.
Sincerely,
Edward Gagliola
Edward Gagliola
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved