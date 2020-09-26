Mildred E. Trella, 94, wife of 60 years to the late Edward F. Trella, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Meriden on March 7, 1926, she was the daughter of the late William and Viola (DesMarias) Hansen. She was a lifelong Meriden resident and graduated from Meriden High School, Class of 1943. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph Church and a member of the Meriden Council of Catholic Women.
Mrs. Trella owned and operated with her late husband, the Edw. F. Trella Oil Company of Meriden and the Bon Aire Motel of Dayville, CT, and also volunteered at MidState Medical Center. In 1979, Mildred went to work for the State of CT retiring in 1989. She liked listening to music, loved to dance, and was an avid book reader. Her family was the most important thing in her life, cherishing each and every member, her three children, seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Mildred is survived by her son, William Trella (Deborah), two daughters, Marilyn DiMattia (Aldo), Suzanne Horbacewicz, her grandchildren; Peter (Susan), Brandon (Wendy) and Justin (Kelly) Trella, Jennifer Spring, Erika Beebe and Keith Horbacewicz, her great grandchildren; Nicholas, Jake, Anna and Peter Trella Jr., Alyssa Griffin, Kirsten Beebe, Mikayla and Alex Spring. She was predeceased by her sister, Gladys Lowe, her grandson, Kevin Horbacewicz, and her son-in-law, Theodore Horbacewicz.
Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden from 9 to 10:30 a.m. follow by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Angels, St. Joseph Campus, 22 Goodwill Avenue, Meriden CT. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com
.