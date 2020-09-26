

Millie was one of the most fantastic & loving & caring & enjoying person that walked on this planet. It was always a pleasure to be around her. She was very special to have crossed paths with her & her family. God has a special place for her in heaven & in all our hearts & memories.

My sincerest condolences goes out to her family. Suzan, Maryl/Aldo & Bill/Debbie.

Sincerely,

Edward Gagliola



Friend