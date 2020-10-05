1/1
Mildred F. Schlick
6/23/1928 - 10/2/2020
Mildred F. Schlick, 92, passed peacefully on Friday, October 2, 2020, at Griffin Hospital in Derby. She was the beloved wife of the late Edwin Schlick. Mildred was born in Freeport, New York on June 23, 1928, daughter of the late Leo and Anna Fring, and sister to the late Leo Fring, Jr. and Charles Fring. She was a long time West Islip, NY resident before moving to Wallingford over 20 years ago. Mildred was last employed with the Aetna Insurance Company for over 20 years and was a dispatcher at the Walnut Creek Police Department in California. She was a member of the Wallingford and Cheshire Senior Centers. Mildred is survived by her children: Gregory Schlick (Mary); Linda Austin (Michael); Patricia Astorino (Terry Christensen); and Robin Gusmano (Rick). She was predeceased by her son, Jeffrey Schlick (Robin). Her grandchildren: Rayna Naclerio, Vanessa Brittain, Nicholas Astorino (Lindsey), Felicia Vaccarello (Steve), Erika Schlick (Adam), Andrew Schlick (Lori), Sarah Schlick, Katie Schlick, and Vanessa Gusmano; and her great-grandchildren: Ava Naclerio, Skylar Brittain, Jacob Astorino, Allison Schlick and Benjamin Schlick. Mildred loved to go to tag sales on Saturday mornings and going to Foxwoods. After her husband passed away in 2006, she carried on the family garden tradition. She loved to teach card games and play board games with her grandchildren. Her family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, October 6, from 4 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Wallingford, Connecticut. A service will be held in the funeral home at 6:00 p.m. (COVID precautions will be in place and masks required.) A private burial will be held in the State Veterans' Cemetery in Middletown. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be sent to the charity of one's choice. www.wallingfordfh.com



Published in The Record-Journal from Oct. 5 to Oct. 4, 2020.
