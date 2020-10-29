Mildred Hollman Frederick, 96, wife of the late Francis J. Frederick, entered eternal life on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Southington Care Center. Born in Meriden on September 25, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Mary Reilly Hollman and George W. Hollman, Sr. She was a graduate of Meriden High School, Class of 1942 and was employed by SNET until she retired in order to devote her time and attention to her grandchildren. She was a parishioner of Holy Angels Church in Meriden. Millie was loved and cherished by her family, especially her grandchildren, whom she adored. She was an amazing cook who loved nothing better than to be surrounded by her family around her dining room table...where SO many great memories were made. We will miss her delicious meatloaf, chicken cordon bleu, turkey stuffing and most of all her apple and lemon meringue pies. "Gram" truly cooked with love. Millie's house was the HUB of the family. It was the place where everyone wanted to gather for meals every holiday and where there were many sleepovers with her grandkids. She was also known for her huge 4th of July family picnics every year. Just one of the many traditions that will be missed. Millie always had tic-tacs and gum and she loved chocolate, shopping, QVC and tomatoes out of the garden. Millie always had time for her family, and we will miss her and her smile more than words can ever say. Millie's obituary was being written by her only surviving sibling, sister and best friend, Barbara Mackiewicz. However, within days of Millie's passing, Barbara passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020...just days after her sister. As shocked and devastated as the family is, we find it fitting that one would not want to be here without the other. They did everything together...and now they are going home together. Although our families will never be the same without them, we take great comfort in knowing that they are together...and knowing that Heaven just got a little brighter. Millie is survived by her sons, James F. Frederick and his wife Deborah Trella Frederick and George W. Frederick and his wife Sandra Lavasseur Frederick; former daughter-in-law JoAn Frederick; five grandchildren, Greg Frederick (Cheri), Lori Frederick (Dawn Correia), Susan Frederick, Jason Frederick (Liz) and Joseph Frederick (Megan); nine great grandchildren, Paige, Aubrey, Claire, Ethan, Brody, Lincoln, Mia, Jennifer and Kyle; her great great grandson, Jase; and her sister-in-law, Audrey Hollman. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter, Donna J. Frederick; her brothers, Frederick Hollman and George and Louraine Hollman; and brother-in-law, Edwin Mackiewicz. The family would like to thank the exceptional staff at Southington Care Center for their compassionate care of Millie and for the kindness shown to her family over the past three years...especially Debbie, Brittany, Kyle, Amy, Carmen and Gladys.
Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours for Mrs. Frederick and her sister Barbara Mackiewicz on Friday, October 30, 2020 at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden from 4 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial for Barbara and Mildred will be held on Saturday, October 31st at 10 a.m. at Holy Angels Church, 585 Main St., South Meriden. Everyone is asked to gather directly at the church. Burials will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Due to the current pandemic, masks and social distancing are required. If you wish to honor Millie's memory, make a meal or bake a pie for someone you love. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com
.