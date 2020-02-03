The Record-Journal Obituaries
Mildred J. Forster


1928 - 2020
Mildred J. Forster Obituary
Mildred J. Forster 91, of Meriden, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020, she was married for 56 years to the late Bertram W. Forster. Born in Biddeford, Maine, on March 6, 1928, a daughter of the late Charles E. and Elsie (Clegg) Morris. Mildred is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law: William and wife, Elisa Forster of Wallingford and Alan and his wife, Theresa Forster of Maine. Funeral and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. To share memories of Mildred with the family, please visit www.berlin memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Feb. 3, 2020
