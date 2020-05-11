Mildred Shingler, (Fox - Stanford), beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend was called to her eternal resting place on May 8, 2020. She entered this world on November 15, 1945. Millie, born to Anna Marie & Joseph Stanford Sr., is survived by her daughter Pamela (Steven) Perkowski, her son Brian (Crystal) Shingler, grandchildren: Christopher Shingler, Kayla Perkowski, Kyssandra Perkowski, and Callie Shingler.
Millie was a bank teller for most of her adult life at Union Trust and First Connecticut Credit Union. She was still working and loved her work "children" and friends as well as keeping busy. She was a very active member of First Congregational Church in Wallingford, serving as a deacon and a member of many boards & committees throughout the years. She also enjoyed working at the rummage sales & the Church Fair.
Millie LOVED her children and grandchildren and if you had a few minutes, she would show you many pictures of them and gush about their accomplishments. She enjoyed being with her family above all else. She always felt very blessed in her life.
Millie was a special niece and sister to many of her family members. She thoroughly enjoyed her weekly dinners with her brother, sister-in-law, aunt & uncle.
She was quick with a smile, a joke (we had to watch our backs on April Fools' Day) and LOTS of love. She took great pleasure in crafting, laughing with the "Stitch & Bitch" group, shopping for hours, and enjoying her books on tape. She enjoyed being a part of the Holy Trinity School costume making committee for their musicals.
Millie was ALWAYS late and usually started a story with "I would have been on time, but..." We don't think she really would have been.
Millie is also survived by two sisters, Cheryl (Bill) Talbot and Martha Sciarra; five brothers Richard A. (Rose) Janeiro, James (Sue). and Howard (Donna) Snedeker, Joseph V. (Roberta) and Leroy J. (Anne) Stanford; Bob (Joan) Shingler, Christine Shingler, godson Bobby Shingler, Jr., honorary granddaughter Amee, many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, a number of aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Les (Buster) Shingler, beloved mother, Anna Marie (Fox) Stanford, her father, Joseph C. Stanford, Sr., her brothers Joseph C. Stanford Jr., and Norman (Sonia) Snedeker.
Millie's family would like to thank the nurses, aides and therapists at Gaylord Hospital and Regency House - Passport unit for their loving care over the past few months. The front line healthcare workers are true warriors in this frightening pandemic battle and still lead with compassion.
A memorial service at First Congregational Church will be held on a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to First Congregational Church, 23 S. Main Street, Wallingford or Holy Trinity School, 11 N. Whittlesey Ave., Wallingford. The B.C. Bailey Funeral Home of Wallingford has been entrusted with arrangements. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com.
A memorial service at First Congregational Church will be held on a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to First Congregational Church, 23 S. Main Street, Wallingford or Holy Trinity School, 11 N. Whittlesey Ave., Wallingford. The B.C. Bailey Funeral Home of Wallingford has been entrusted with arrangements. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on May 11, 2020.