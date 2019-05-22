Mildred T. Caffaro Fontana, 96, of Wallingford, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the Regency House in Wallingford. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Fontana.



Mildred was born in New York City on September 4, 1922, a daughter of the late Joseph and Caroline (Frizola) Caffaro.



She is survived by her daughter, Caroline Gigante and her husband Joseph of Wallingford; her three grandchildren, Anna Akier and her husband Daniel of Kensington, Anthony Gigante and his wife Amanda of Durham and Joseph Gigante, Jr., and his wife Kristina of Wallingford; and her eight great-grandchildren, Daniel, Alexia, Addison and Breanne Akier; Giuliana and Anthony Gigante; Lucas and Isabelle Gigante.



Her family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff at the Regency House for all of their exceptional care and concern.



Funeral services and Interment will be held privately in the State Veterans' Cemetery in Middletown. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Wallingford, CT. 06492.



www.wallingfordfh.com Published in The Record-Journal from May 22 to May 23, 2019