Long Live The Queen! The world has truly lost a great Icon and a real life angel. Miriam Kwentoh nee ; Edozie, ages 48, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Born in Onitsha, Nigeria on November 2, 1971, she was the daughter of Ernest Edozie and Francisca Edozie. Miriam resided in Meriden and graduated from Our Lady of Lourdes Nursing School Ihiala School of Mid-Wifery; Waterside, Onitsha. Miriam is survived by three daughters, Nancy Adaiba Kwentoh Obodoechina, Miriam E Kwentoh and Joy Kwentoh; one son, Richard Kwentoh; two grandchildren, Prince Obiozor Obodoechina Jr. and Promise Ikenna Obodoechina. Miriam had A gentle soul and a heart of gold. Miriam played the role of mother and father in a time when that wasn't common. She worked tirelessly everyday to provide opportunities for her children. She would proudly boast about how three of her children are nurses just like her and one of her child being a chef. She was an Epitome of beauty. An elegant and classy fashionista. She died a super hero, saving life's which she enjoyed doing. You will forever be remembered for your bravery and strength. Long Live The Queen !
Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 26 to Apr. 25, 2020