Monserrate Rios Sr., 76, husband of the late Luz Maria Roman Rios, died Friday, March 13, 2020 at MidState Medical Center. Born in Aguada, Puerto Rico on April 3, 1943, he was the son of the late Pedro Rios and Maria Chaparro. He was a longtime Meriden resident and a parishioner of St. Rose of Lima Church. He is survived by a daughter, Evelyn Caraballo and her husband Rafael, two sons; Monty Rios and his wife Nancy Jo and William Rios and his wife Jolie Hill; and seven grandchildren, Elizabeth Caraballo, Bryan Carrero, Madison Rios, Kolby Rios, Montgomery Rios, Scarlett Rios and Jaxon Rios. He was predeceased by his grandson Dalton Rios. His family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, March 19th from 4 to 7 p.m. at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 E. Main St., Meriden. A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 20th at 10 a.m. in Sacred Heart Cemetery, 250 Gypsy Lane, Meriden. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the cemetery. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Mar. 18, 2020