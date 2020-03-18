The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338

MONSERRATE RIOS


4/3/1943 - 3/13/2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MONSERRATE RIOS Obituary
Monserrate Rios Sr., 76, husband of the late Luz Maria Roman Rios, died Friday, March 13, 2020 at MidState Medical Center. Born in Aguada, Puerto Rico on April 3, 1943, he was the son of the late Pedro Rios and Maria Chaparro. He was a longtime Meriden resident and a parishioner of St. Rose of Lima Church. He is survived by a daughter, Evelyn Caraballo and her husband Rafael, two sons; Monty Rios and his wife Nancy Jo and William Rios and his wife Jolie Hill; and seven grandchildren, Elizabeth Caraballo, Bryan Carrero, Madison Rios, Kolby Rios, Montgomery Rios, Scarlett Rios and Jaxon Rios. He was predeceased by his grandson Dalton Rios. His family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, March 19th from 4 to 7 p.m. at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 E. Main St., Meriden. A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 20th at 10 a.m. in Sacred Heart Cemetery, 250 Gypsy Lane, Meriden. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the cemetery. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MONSERRATE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -