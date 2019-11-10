|
Morris H. Buck, Jr., passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019, after a brief illness. He was predeceased by his wife Josephine (Marotti) Buck.
Mr. Buck was born in Meriden on July 29, 1922, son of the late Morris and Elizabeth (Meiklem) Buck, Sr. He was a WWII veteran and retired from Pratt and Whitney to spend his retirement gardening.
Mr. Buck is survived by his daughter, Jorris MacKnight and her husband Paul and his son Morris H. Buck III and his wife Lynn (Chalifoux). He is also survived by his grandchildren Ann (MacKnight) Wilson and her husband Steve, Cory MacKnight and his wife Jaclyn (Hotton), David Buck and his wife Tamra (French) and Matthew Buck and his wife Marianne (Mentch). In addition, he has five great grandchildren, Justin and Tyler Wilson and William, Ryan and Colton MacKnight. He was predeceased by his brother Crawford and his sisters Norma Nigrini and Lois Loveridge.
Services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Record-Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019