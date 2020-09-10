Dr. Colin Kong, 46, of Plainville, passed away at his home on Thursday, September 3, 2020, following a brief, hard-fought battle with cancer. He was the husband of Grace (Ng) Kong, with whom he shared 14 years of marriage and raised an amazing young man, Christian.
Born in New Britain on January 23, 1974, he was one of three children to James Kong of Plainville and the late Jean Kong. A proud lifelong Plainville resident, he attended Our Lady of Mercy School and was a graduate of Plainville High School, where he enjoyed participating in sports, including basketball, and as Captain of the track and soccer teams. A graduate of Swarthmore College, he went on to receive his Doctor of Dental Medicine (D.M.D) and Ph.D. from the University of Connecticut's School of Dental Medicine, and completed two years of specialty training in Pediatric Dentistry at UCONN Health Center. His grad school years at UCONN found him competing in Jiu Jitsu, an art that he immersed himself in and he continued to cheer on and follow the UCONN men's and women's basketball teams. Colin has shared his broad background in biomedical science though extensive medical journal publications, and has a deep passion providing dental care for children with special health care needs as a skilled, compassionate, professional that was appreciated by the many patients and parents that he had the honor of caring for and interacting with. A Board Certified Specialist in Pediatric Dentistry and affiliate of the clinical faculty in Pediatric Dentistry at Yale-New Haven Children's Hospital, Colin holds Diplomate status with the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry, and is a member of the American Academy and Connecticut Society of Pediatric Dentists. His many philanthropic and volunteer efforts include the Special Olympics, Big Brothers and Big Sisters, Habitat for Humanity and the American Diabetes Association. While he humbly took pride in his accomplishments, Colin's greatest role was that of a devoted husband and father to his son Christian, who brought him endless joy and shared his passion, drive and strength, making him the fighter that he is. Remembered for his strong faith in Jesus and kind heart, he leaves a legacy of love and respect to the countless lives he's touched in his all too brief time.
In addition to his wife, Grace, his son, Christian, and his father, James, he leaves his sisters, Erin and her husband, Gerald and Kelly and her husband, Adam; his Father-in-Law, Chi-Yum; Brother-in-Law, Sam and his wife, Joann; his nieces and nephews, Emelia, Geoffrey, Andrew, Emily, Sara and Luke; many aunts, uncles, cousins, patients, colleagues and lifelong friends, all who will miss him beyond words.
In lieu of flowers, Colin may be remembered with contributions to the Chinese Baptist Church of Greater Hartford, 160 Wintonbury Ave, Bloomfield, CT 06002.
Family and friends may gather in celebration of Colin's life on Thursday, September 10, 2020, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St, Plainville. Guests are asked to attend in accordance with CDC guidelines, wear face coverings and practice social distancing. A private funeral service will be held at the Chinese Baptist Church of Greater Hartford. A livestream of the funeral service can be viewed at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/91748045
on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. For online expressions of sympathy, and to view a future recording of the funeral service please visit Colin's tribute page at www.PLAINVILLEFUNERALHOME.com