Muriel "Mickey" Hyman, 98, passed away peacefully on August 31, 2020 at the Masonicare Hospice Center. She was predeceased by her husband Harold Hyman, D.D.S, and her daughter Carol Hyman Waterman. Mickey was born in Baltimore, MD on June 21, 1922 the daughter of the late Dr. Morris and Pauline Baylin.
She will be remembered as a warm, loving mother and grandmother for whom her family meant the world. As a resident of Ashlar Village she had boundless energy and was a constant source of inspiration and support for her fellow residents, even delivering their newspapers well into her 90's so that many, younger than she, wouldn't have to make the walk to the mailroom.
As a longtime resident of Meriden, she was involved with important social, cultural, and educational groups including the NAACP and AAUW. She was also a talented artist who loved to paint and found great camaraderie and inspiration at Gallery 53 in town.
She loved to travel and spent many wonderful winter vacations with family and friends in Jamaica. She and Harold loved boating and extensively cruised the waters from New England to the Bahamas.
She is survived by two sons, Rob Hyman and his wife Sally of Bryn Mawr, PA and David B. Hyman, D.D.S and his wife Dana of Meriden, CT. She also leaves four grandchildren who adored her: Cody, Marley, Matt and Nicky.
The family will hold a small private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, and in keeping with her training as a social worker and her interest in social issues especially during these difficult times, contributions can be made to Southern Poverty Law Center 400 Washington Ave, Montgomery, AL 36104. Arrangements are under the direction of the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St, Meriden, CT 06450. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com
.