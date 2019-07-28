|
Muriel G. Seitlinger, 89, of Wallingford, wife of the late David P. Seitlinger for 59 years, passed away July 26, 2019 at Connecticut Baptist Home with her family by her side.
She was born in Meriden on November 23, 1929, a daughter of the late Harvey and Gertrude (Doyon) Gagne.
She worked as a secretary for most of her life for many organizations. She enjoyed walking and hiking, loved to dance, and taking family vacations.
Muriel is survived by her loving children, Janice Bilodeau and her husband Keith, Susan Murphy, and David J. Seitlinger and his wife Carol; 8 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Lynne Stankiewicz of Old Lyme. She was predeceased by her brother, Harvey Gagne Jr., her sister, Vivian Kiernan, and her grandson.
The family would like to thank the staff at Connecticut Baptist Homes for the care and compassion they gave Muriel and her family during her stay there.
Her family will receive relatives and friends at the Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext, Wallingford on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 1, 2019 from the Wallingford Funeral Home at 9:00 am when the funeral cortege will process to Our Lady of Fatima Church in Yalesville where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am. Interment will be in St. Laurent Cemetery in S. Meriden. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory can be made to Connecticut Baptist Homes, 292 Thorpe Ave # 1, Meriden, CT 06450. For online condolences please visit www.wallingfordfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from July 28 to July 27, 2019