|
|
Muriel Jean Rollins (Dixon) passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 after a brief illness.
Muriel was born in Rochester, NY, on July 19, 1921, to Helena and Joseph Dixon, the oldest of three siblings (Marjorie and Harold). She was raised in Rochester and attended West High School (1938).
In 1942, she met her future husband, Gerrol, who was a student at Mechanics Institute (now RIT). They were married in 1944 and then moved to Meriden. Muriel and Gerry resided in Meriden for over 50 years and were involved in many local activities including the YWCA, teaching Sunday school and Boy Scouts.
Muriel developed many good friends and enjoyed playing bridge and loved having dinner parties, especially during the holidays. She worked at the Meriden Public Library where she became the administrative assistant and business manager of the facility, retiring after more than 30 years of service. Following the passing of her husband, Muriel moved back to the Rochester area in 1995 to be nearer to her family members including her sister, Marjorie, son, Dixon (Deborah), and their children.
In addition to her son, she is survived by her grandchildren, Matthew Rollins (Anna), Lindsay Buonviaggio (Joseph), and Sean Nolan (Victoria); great-grandchildren, Petra and Veronica Rollins; and several nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and -nephews. Her sister and brother predeceased Mrs. Rollins.
Private remembrance for family was held in Penfield, NY. Burial and celebration of life will be in Spring 2020.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to: Meriden Public Library, 105 Miller St., Meriden, CT 06450.
Published in The Record-Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019