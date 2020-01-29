The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
Myrtle "Mitzi" Godek

Myrtle "Mitzi" Godek Obituary
Myrtle Godek, 88, wife of the late Edmund Godek, died Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the Regency House after a brief illness.

Born in Meriden on February 12, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Garwood and Yvonne Tompkins. She was a lifelong South Meriden resident .

Mitzi retired from the Thompson Candy and work beside her husband running a Beef Farm. She was a parishioner of Holy Angels Church. Mitzi enjoyed bingo and the UCONN Girls Basketball Team. She loved visiting with her neighbors, Dot and Windy Lange and going out for rides with her chauffeur, Alan Black.

She is survived by her daughter, Susan Godek, a sister-in-law, Florine Tompkins and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters, Jeanette Schuster (John), Harriet Phillippi (Robert) and Jackie Screen, her brothers, Philip, Bernard and Donald Tompkins and three nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Angels, Holy Angels Church, 585 Main St., South Meriden. Burial will be private. Family will receive friends at the church prior to the Mass from 9 to 10 a.m. The John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden is entrusted with the arrangements.

In Lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Meriden Humane Society, 311 Murdock Ave., Meriden, CT 06450 or to NIHC Ladies Auxiliary Scholarship Fund, 43 Thorpe Ave., Meriden, CT 06450. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
