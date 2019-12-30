|
Nancy Catherine Esposito, 76, departed this life surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at Midstate Medical Center. She was the beloved wife of Michael Esposito. Nancy was born in New Haven, Conn. on July 14, 1943 to the late Peter and Olga (Cedralenko) Ciarlo.
Nancy went to school in New Haven and graduated from St. Mary's High School. Prior to her retirement, she worked at Pratt & Whitney as an Inspector for 20 years. She also worked as a CNA at Masonicare. After retirement, Nancy enjoyed day trips with her daughters, coloring, and crafting. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends who loved her so very much. She was an amazing cook. Nancy loved frogs, fuzzy blankets, crime shows and her doo-doos. Her smile was infectious and she had an easy time making others laugh.
Besides her husband, Nancy is survived by her daughters, Loreen Nicolai Fox and Cheryl Ann Choiniere; as well as a son-in-law, Paul Fox. Nancy is also survived by three grandchildren, Toni Caggiano, Shelby Choiniere, and Jordan Choiniere. Left to remember Nancy are her two sisters, Merry Spencer and Helen Osbourne; as well as the entire Esposito family. In addition to her parents, Nancy is predeceased by her son, Freddy Nicolai.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 11 a.m. at the B.C. Bailey Funeral Home, 273 S. Elm Street, Wallingford, with interment to follow at St. John's Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation prior to the service on Tuesday from 9 to 11 a.m. Please consider donating to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America in honor of Nancy. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Dec. 30, 2019