Nancy Crosthwait Wilson passed away peacefully May 30, 2020 at the age of 90. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert S. Wilson and is survived by her children, Peter Wilson and his wife Darianne of Meriden, Carol English and her husband Al of Huntsville, AL, Jack Wilson of Essex, and Margaret Wilson of Jackson Hole, WY. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Rachel Flynn of Columbia SC, Adam English of Birmingham AL, Kristin Mastriano of Meriden, Marc Wilson of Newtown CT, Samantha Garesio of Meriden, Taylor Wilson of Middlefield and six great grandchildren. She was the daughter of Franklin & Gertrude Crosthwait and predeceased by her brother, Jack Crosthwait of Huntington Beach California.
Born in 1929 and raised in Meriden, Nancy was a graduate of Meriden High School and the University of Connecticut earning a bachelor's degree in Home Economics. She was a parishioner of the First Congregational Church in Meriden where she was involved in many church activities and also Camp Claire.
Nancy retired from the American Red Cross in Wallingford. Her career centered around volunteerism either working with or volunteering at the Meriden YWCA, Literacy Volunteers, Meriden/Wallingford Hospital, First Church Thrift Shop and the Bradley Home. She was also very active with the American Association of University Women (AAUW) serving as local and then State President.
The family wishes to thank the staff and administration of Bradley Home for their care and compassion during her stay.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to AAUW - Connecticut Scholarship Fund, c/o Shannon Smith, 42 Smith Farm Road, Amston, CT 06231 or the charity of one's choice. The John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden is entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.