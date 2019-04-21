Nancy J. Clark Wing-Brockett, wife of the late Robert Brockett of Wallingford, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2019 at The Regency House in Wallingford, surrounded by her family.



She was born in New Haven on November 29, 1941, daughter of the late Howard & Sylvia (Nilsen) Clark.



Nancy attended Hillhouse High School in New Haven. She worked at Masonic Home and Hospital and retired in 1993 due to effects of diabetes. She and her husband moved to Vermont in 1994. She belonged to Solid Rock A/G Church in Barton. She loved to write poetry and was a published author in the National Library of Poetry. She loved to read, play bingo, knit, and make quilts. She enjoyed being with her children and grandchildren and loved going to church to worship her lord and savior. She moved back to Wallingford with her husband in 2012. She attended Wallingford Church of the Nazarene. She enjoyed those years with her local family and spending lots of time with her sisters Betty and Sandy.



She is survived by her children: William (Susan) Wing, Sharon (Tim) Chester, and Brenda Wing as well as her step-daughter, Shelly. She also leaves behind her siblings: Betty (Les) Gerencser, Sandy (Julius) Ivan, Connie Ann Niglio, and Tom Ludovico all of CT. Nancy will be cherished in the memories of her grandchildren: Nicholas (Suzanne) Wing (USN) of Florida, Shandi (Chelsea Gregoire) Chester of Baltimore, Bryan Chester, Amanda and Maegan Wing of Wallingford, as well as her great grandson Daniel King Wing, step grandchildren: Wesley, Amanda, Joshua and Arianna and step great-grandchildren: Nathan, Alex & Login.



Besides her parents and husband, Nancy was predeceased by her step-mother, Rosemary Clark; her brother Jim Ludovico; her grandson, Daniel James Wing; and her step-daughters Debbie and Dawn.



A memorial service for Nancy will be held on June 1, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Wallingford Church of the Nazarene, 26 Parker Farms Rd, Wallingford. The family would like to thank the Wallingford Dialysis Center, Midstate Hospital, and the Regency House for all the care Nancy received. Donations may be made to the Program.