Nancy L. (Sherman) Houghton, 90, of Southington, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 30, 2020 at HOCC Bradley. Nancy was born on February 15, 1930 in Meriden to the late Lucius and Irene (Fay) Sherman and had been longtime Southington resident. Nancy loved being with and helping people. When her sons were young, she took pride in being a den mother for the cub scouts. In the 1980's, Nancy attended Tunxis Community College to become a drug and alcohol abuse counselor, eventually working at the VA Hospital in Newington and Rocky Hill and assisting local police on rape cases. She also studied and received her diploma as a Paralegal. Over the years, Nancy worked at Fafnir in New Britain in the late 40s and as a waitress at the Meadowlands Restaurant in New Britain, the Makris Diner on the Berlin Turnpike in Newington and helped manage a drive-in movie-theatre. In her later years, she loved watching the UCONN girls play and the Patriots football team. Nancy is survived by her 4 children, Debra Houghton and her husband Richard DiCosimo of Southington, Craig Houghton and his wife Robin Trahan of Columbus, GA, Brett Houghton and his wife Heather Wacker of Springfield, MO and Lisa Williams of St. Joseph, MO; 13 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren, one niece and several nephews. She was predeceased by her son Daryl M. Houghton. A memorial service will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St, Plantsville. Family and friends who cannot attend are welcome to join the livestream of the service by visiting https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/17773448
. Calling hours will be held before the service from 11 a.m. - 12 noon at the funeral home. Face coverings are required at all times. Burial will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com
