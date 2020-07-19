1/1
Nancy-Lee Crump
Nancy-Lee Crump, 85, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving daughters on July 14, 2020. She was the daughter of Malcolm and Leone Smith, grew up in Old Saybrook, CT and was the loving wife of the late Harold Crump. Nancy was employed at the Wallingford Public Library until her retirement and cherished the friendships she made there.

Nancy is survived by her sister Beverly McMahon and husband Robert, her brother Col. Malcolm Smith, Jr. and her nieces, and daughters Merilee, Stephanie and "adopted daughter" Chris. Her family extends special thanks to the staff at Pond Ridge North at Ashlar Village and to Franciscan Home Hospice.

Nancy was known for her kindness, being a good listener to family and friends, her sense of humor, thoughtfulness, and love of animals.

Family and friends may call at the B.C. Bailey Funeral Home, located at 273 South Elm Street in Wallingford, on Tuesday, July 21st from 9-11AM. A funeral service will be held at 11AM at the funeral home followed by interment at In Memoriam Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Nancy's honor may be forwarded to the Wallingford Animal Shelter, 5 Pent Rd, Wallingford, CT 06492. To leave a message of remembrance or for directions, please visit www.BaileyCares.com .



Published in The Record-Journal from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Calling hours
09:00 - 11:00 AM
B.C. Bailey Funeral Home
JUL
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
B.C. Bailey Funeral Home
B.C. Bailey Funeral Home
273 South Elm Street
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-4630
