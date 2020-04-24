Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Konopka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Lee (Molesky) Konopka

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Lee (Molesky) Konopka Obituary
Nancy Lee (Molesky) Konopka, 71, died on April 18, 2020, at her home.

Nancy was a dedicated and loving mother to her sons, Jess and Shane Molesky and the adored grandmother of Raeann, Justin, Alesia and Scott. Nancy leaves behind her beloved brother and sister Dale (Sari) Molesky and Theresa (Dick) Richard, her nieces Renee and Heather, nephew John (Becky) and their families, as well as her step-sons Brian and Richard Konopka and their families.

Nancy was predeceased by her husband, Francis (Frank) Konopka.
Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -