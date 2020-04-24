|
Nancy Lee (Molesky) Konopka, 71, died on April 18, 2020, at her home.
Nancy was a dedicated and loving mother to her sons, Jess and Shane Molesky and the adored grandmother of Raeann, Justin, Alesia and Scott. Nancy leaves behind her beloved brother and sister Dale (Sari) Molesky and Theresa (Dick) Richard, her nieces Renee and Heather, nephew John (Becky) and their families, as well as her step-sons Brian and Richard Konopka and their families.
Nancy was predeceased by her husband, Francis (Frank) Konopka.
Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020