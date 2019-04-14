The Record-Journal Obituaries
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Nancy M. (Barber) Fortier, 78, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at home surrounded by family. Born in Meriden on Aug. 15, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Roland and Constance (LePage) Barber. Nancy was a lifelong Meriden resident and had graduated from Meriden High School. She was employed by SNET. She was a member of the We The People Party. Nancy was a wonderful mother, having devoted her life to raising her five children.

She is survived by her five children, Michael R. and his wife, Maria (Carrano) Fortier, Peter A. Fortier and Linda Hart, Steven D. Fortier, Susanne M. Fortier, and Paul C. Fortier; nine grandchildren, David, Jonathan, Adam, Jeremy, Steven Jr. and his significant other, Courtney, Jason, Heather, Noel, and Johna; three great-grandchildren, Lily, Bradley, and Elijah; one brother, Robert and his wife, Elaine Barber, and their sons, Robert Jr. and Christopher; nephew, Jeffrey Fortier; and niece, Jennifer Fortier. She is also survived by her former husband, Raymond "Teach" Fortier and his significant other, Anita Madzik.

Friends and relatives are invited to attend a funeral service to be held on Monday, April 15 at 7 p.m. at the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 E. Main St., Meriden. Burial will be private. Family and friends may call prior to the service on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to a . For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Apr. 14, 2019
