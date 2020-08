Natalie Donatelli Giapponi, 95, of Wallingford, died July 11 at her home with her children Linda and Richard by her side. She was the wife of the late Bruno Giapponi and a daughter of the late Carlo and Lucia Donatelli. "She was a lovely Lady" Funeral services and interment in St. John Cemetery were private. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home www.wallingfordfh.com