Nedia Biesak passed peacefully on February 12, 2020 at the age of 90, surrounded by her adoring family.
Nedia was born in Rumford, Maine, to a large and close-knit Italian family. She lived in Wallingford, CT, for over 77 years. Together with her husband and love of her life, Donald Joseph Biesak, they raised their family in Wallingford, where they built lifelong friendships too numerous to count. Their neighborhood activities, backyard barbeques and Polish breakfasts were well known and provide fond memories for all. Nedia was a Sunday school teacher at the Wallingford Baptist Church, worked at Wallace Silver in the Metallurgy group, and was an Office Manager at CBS Surgical Group. A graduate of Lyman Hall High School Class of 1947, she was a Reunion Committee member. She also served as a Council Committee Member in the town of Wallingford and was Treasurer of the Women's Republican Party among her many activities. Playing bridge was her passion and the Wallingford bridge ladies were her dearest friends. She participated in advanced bridge games in Surf City right up until days before she passed. Laughing, dancing, playing games and being surrounded by family and friends was the highlight of her wonderful life. She was generous, fun and loved a good party. In her later days, she lived with her daughter and son-in-law by the beach on Topsail Island in North Carolina. During this time, she continued to share her infectious zest for life and adventure with everyone she met.
Nedia was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Donald J. Biesak, her sister Rosanna Jepson Sherwood and her mother Angelina Negrini Shippen Tricone. She leaves behind the family she cherished; John (Lisa) Biesak of Durham, CT, Barbara (Robert) Wesselman of Surf City, NC, Daniel (Jennifer) Biesak of Wilkesboro, NC, the grandchildren she loved dearly--Kyle, John, Peter, Matthew, Audrey, Jasmine and Woodson; her brother Michael (Christine) Shippen of Toledo, OH, her many dear, dear friends, cousins, nieces, nephews and "outlaws" who meant the world to her.
Just weeks before her passing, her family gathered to celebrate her 90th birthday in grand style. The celebration lasted two weeks and included many special surprises and a motorcycle ride where she decided she was ready to ride cross country! Nedia lived her life so well and will always be remembered for her spirited approach to living! A celebration of life was held at sunset on the island this past weekend and plans for a memorial this Spring, in CT, are being made.
Donations in her memory may be made to: Southern Vermont Therapeutic Riding (sovtrc.org) SVTRC, 3 Cross Country Circle, Wilmington, VT 05363 or Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center, PO Box 2095, Surf City, NC 28445.
Published in The Record-Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020