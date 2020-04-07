|
Neil C. Karash, 70 years old, passed away March 30, 2020, at Midstate Medical Center after a brief illness. He was born in Meriden, CT, January 10, 1950, the son of the late Philip and Irene Meyer Karash and stepson of the late Edward Slimskey.
Neil is survived by his wife Cristina, (Tina Crewsick), they would have been married 48 years, April 29, 2020. Also survived by his daughter and son in law Amy and Stephen Bishop, a special grandson, Austin, brother and wife Lee and Bella Karash, sister April Slimskey, and nephew and several nieces. Neil was a truly devoted husband, father and grandfather and will missed more then words can say.
Neil graduated from Wilcox Technical School in 1968 and was an E1 electrician until his retirement several years ago. Since than he was a constant companion and care giver to his wife. He was a member of the Meriden Elks #35 and a member of the Masonic Meriden Lodge #77.
There will be a memorial service at St. John Lutheran Church in Meriden at a later date.
Condolences made to Tina Karash c/o Amy Bishop at 431 West Street Southington, CT 06489.
Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020