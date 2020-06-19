Nellie Haines, 92, of Plantsville, passed away peacefully on June 10, 2020.
She was born in Meriden, CT, on January 23, 1928, to the late Alexey and Dorothy (Cobel) Buchok.
Nellie worked as a pharmacist at G Fox's pharmacy in Hartford, which is where she met fellow pharmacist and love of her life, her late husband Robert Hall Haines. Nellie (or "old true blue" as she's been called) had a gentle soul and a kind and loving heart. When she wasn't spending time with her family, she loved watching UCONN basketball, New York Yankees baseball games, and reading her Bible.
She is survived by son Randall Haines and his wife Geri of Putnam, her daughter Cathy Haines of Plantsville, and her son Brian Haines and his wife Renee of Southington; her grandchildren Joel Haines of Putnam and Julia Haines of Johnston, R.I.; her great-grandchildren Lennox, Nadia, and Liam; and her brother John Buchok and his wife Lois of La Canada, CA. In addition to her husband, Nellie is predeceased by her brothers Al Buchok, Nick Buchok and his wife Margie.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 10 am to 11 am at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home at 211 N Main St., Southington, CT. Burial will follow at the South End Cemetery in Plantsville. For online condolences, please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.