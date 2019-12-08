Home

Nelson Charles "Denny" Denison

Nelson Charles (Denny) Denison of Bowie, MD, passed away on November 12, 2019, at the age of 84. Nelson was born on November 21, 1934, in Meriden, to Anna (Bechtold) and Charles Denison.

He managed the radio station WCMC in his youth, and was a lifelong ham radio operator. He joined the US Navy in 1954 and served for 22 years. He then went on to work for the Department of the Navy for 20 years in the area of communications. In 1954, he married Audrey Jane Swain, also of Meriden, who preceded him in death in 2012.

He is survived by their 4 daughters: Donna (Kevin), Karen (Mike), Cindy and Alison (Scott). He is also survived by 9 grandchildren: Joseph, Erin, Jinnifer (Chris), Caitlin (Francisco), Nathan, Emily, Rick, Amanda and Sam and 2 great grandsons: Declan and Kaiden.
Published in The Record-Journal from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019
