The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicholas Tiscione
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicholas D. Tiscione


1/3/1938 - 9/26/2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nicholas D. Tiscione Obituary
Nicholas D. Tiscione, 81, of Southington passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. He was the husband of Lorraine (Giglio) Tiscione.

He was born Jan. 3, 1938 in Waterbury, the son of the late Louis and Florence (DeLucia) Tiscione. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Nicholas owned and operated Hollywood Auto/Auto Brake Pro in Plainville, and also was a vice president in the electronic manufacturing field. He was a parishioner of St. Thomas Church.

Nick was a professional musician. He was a singer, guitar and piano player. He was also a member of the Waterbury Musicians Union. He played and sang at many functions in CT and New England. He belonged to the Men's Society Club of St. Aloysius Church. He was a dedicated fan of the UConn Women's Basketball team and the New England Patriots. His greatest accomplishment, that meant the world to him, was his family.

Besides his wife, he is survived by his children Christopher N. Tiscione and wife Gladys of Southington, Judith M. Palmieri and husband Michael of Broad Brook, his 3 grandchildren, Amanda Wonoski and husband Dustin, Allison Majewicz and husband Paul all of Enfield and Aaron Tiscione of Southington, his great granddaughter Reagan Wonoski. He also leaves his sister Eleanor Angelino of Bristol.

A Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday at St. Thomas Church at 10 a.m. Burial will be with Military Honors at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be Monday at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. from 5-8 p.m. For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nicholas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Della Vecchia Funeral Home
Download Now