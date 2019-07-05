The Record-Journal Obituaries
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
Nicholas Azzolina
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
More Obituaries for Nicholas Azzolina
1942 - 2019
Nicholas F. Azzolina Jr. Obituary
Nicholas F. Azzolina Jr., 76, of Meriden, loving husband of Irene (Lawler) Azzolina for 51 years, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019 at MidState Medical Center with his family by his side.

He was born in Meriden on July 10, 1942, a son of the late Nicholas and Joyce (Folcik) Azzolina.

He worked for the Southington Public Schools as a science teacher for many years until retiring. He was an avid Yankees fan, enjoyed gardening, collecting coins and stamps, and loved all things weather related. He especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends in Florida and Cape Cod.

In addition to his wife, Irene, he is survived by his sons, Martin Azzolina (Kristen), of Wallingford, and Mark Azzolina (Jennifer Higham), of East Haven; his brothers, David Azzolina (Joann), of Naples, Fla., and Ronald Azzolina (Sonia Vazquez), of Meriden; his grandchildren, Emily Azzolina (Josh Alderman), Kelly Azzolina, and Alex Azzolina; his great-grandchildren, Connor and Eli; and many nieces and nephews.

His family will receive relatives and friends at the Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St., Ext., Wallingford, on Sunday, July 7 from 1 to 3 p.m., with a funeral service to follow at 3 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory can be made to the CT Chapter, 825 Brook St., I-91 Tech Ctr., Rocky Hill, CT 06067. For online condolences, please visit www.wallingfordfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on July 5, 2019
