My condolences...
RIP Uncle Nicky. ❤
I'll cheerish the memories..
Nicholas J. Buonanni, 90, of Meriden, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020. He was the loving husband of 67 years to Barbara (Kenealy) Buonanni. He was born in Meriden, October 28, 1929, a son of the late Frank Buonanni Sr and Nellie (Pinto) Buonanni. As a young man, he delivered the local newspaper and worked at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft for 36 years before his retirement. For many years, he took joy in coaching little league where he taught that every player was an important member of the team. Nick loved sports, especially the Boston Red Sox and UCONN Women's Basketball teams. Nick was most proud of his children and grandchildren encouraging them in whatever they did. In addition to his wife Barbara, he is survived by his children, David Buonanni and his wife Dianna, and LuAnn Griffin; his grandchildren, Jeffrey Buonanni (Stacey), Lori Keaveney (John), Daniel Griffin and Shelby Griffin; his great grandchildren, Nicholas Buonanni, Thomas Buonanni, Drew Buonanni, Ryan Keaveney, Braydon Keaveney and Jack Keaveney; his siblings, Shirley Foucault, Albert Buonanni, Robert Buonanni and Edward Buonanni; and many thoughtful and loving nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by his siblings, Anna Urbano, Marie Buonanni, Lillian Rodriguez, James Buonanni, Louis Buonanni and Frank Buonanni, Jr. His family would like to extend a special thanks to all the wonderful family and friends who were so supportive during this difficult time, and also express their gratitude to the caregivers at Masonicare in Wallingford for their care and compassion. Services at this time will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Alzheimer's research. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home. www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal on May 1, 2020.