Nicholas J. Buonanni
10/28/1929 - 4/29/2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nicholas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nicholas J. Buonanni, 90, of Meriden, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020. He was the loving husband of 67 years to Barbara (Kenealy) Buonanni. He was born in Meriden, October 28, 1929, a son of the late Frank Buonanni Sr and Nellie (Pinto) Buonanni. As a young man, he delivered the local newspaper and worked at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft for 36 years before his retirement. For many years, he took joy in coaching little league where he taught that every player was an important member of the team. Nick loved sports, especially the Boston Red Sox and UCONN Women's Basketball teams. Nick was most proud of his children and grandchildren encouraging them in whatever they did. In addition to his wife Barbara, he is survived by his children, David Buonanni and his wife Dianna, and LuAnn Griffin; his grandchildren, Jeffrey Buonanni (Stacey), Lori Keaveney (John), Daniel Griffin and Shelby Griffin; his great grandchildren, Nicholas Buonanni, Thomas Buonanni, Drew Buonanni, Ryan Keaveney, Braydon Keaveney and Jack Keaveney; his siblings, Shirley Foucault, Albert Buonanni, Robert Buonanni and Edward Buonanni; and many thoughtful and loving nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by his siblings, Anna Urbano, Marie Buonanni, Lillian Rodriguez, James Buonanni, Louis Buonanni and Frank Buonanni, Jr. His family would like to extend a special thanks to all the wonderful family and friends who were so supportive during this difficult time, and also express their gratitude to the caregivers at Masonicare in Wallingford for their care and compassion. Services at this time will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Alzheimer's research. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home. www.wallingfordfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record-Journal on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
203-269-7777
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
3 entries
My condolences...
RIP Uncle Nicky. ❤
I'll cheerish the memories..
Kristy Coon
Family
Always a smile and a ready joke! Love and miss you already cousin.
Debra & Eliot Michelson
Family
Love and will miss you Uncle Nicky. I am glad I was part of your life. RIP
Cheryl Buonanni
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved