Nicholas (Nick) Carafeno of Middlefield, formerly of Guilford passed away suddenly on July 28, 2019. He is the loving husband of Colleen (O'Connor) Carafeno whom he has spent the last 30 years with after meeting in high school and the devoted father to Christopher and John.
Born in New Haven, CT, on January 25, 1973, son of Michael Carafeno and the late Janet (Blackie) Carafeno of Guilford. Nick also leaves his sister, Lisa (John) of Miami, FL and his brother Michael (Dawn) of Guilford, several nephews, nieces, aunts and uncles amongst family and a close circle of friends.
Nick attended Keene State College and earned a degree in Environmental Science. He was employed with Mystic Air Quality as an environmental specialist straight out of college. He loved spending time with his family which was the most important thing to him. He was always on the sidelines watching Chris and John play football, baseball or basketball.
When not attending a sports event, Nick was an avid fisherman. His proudest fishing moment was his cobia, the only recorded cobia in CT, which he continues to hold a record to this day. He loved any time on the boat, at the beach or being at the cottage, especially if there was Grateful Dead music playing in the background.
Nick's big personality, kindness and heart are truly what will be missed most. He would engage in conversation with anyone and always left an everlasting impression on everyone he met. Nick touched so many people and is genuinely loved by so many.
A celebration of Nick's life will be held on Monday, August 19th, 2019 at Stony Creek Brewery, 5 Indian Neck Ave., Branford, CT, between the hours of 1:30pm-4:30pm. Arrangements in care of the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church Street, was in charge of arrangements. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit: www.guilfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019