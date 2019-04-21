Nicholas Papa, 61, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Yale-New Haven Hospital with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of Karen Bogart Papa. Nick was born in New Haven on October 13, 1957 and was the son of Anthony S. and Dorothy F. Williams Papa. A graduate of North Haven High School, he later attended the University of New Haven School of Engineering. Nick was the President of Aqualogic, Inc. Nick was a long-time parishioner of St. Therese Church where he served as an altar boy in his younger days. He was a member of the Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts of America and the Junior Farmers. Nick played little league baseball, youth football, and later played on many North Haven Men's softball teams. Nick was also an avid fan of the New York Yankees.



Father of Jessica A. Hermann (Patrick), Taylor Elizabeth Papa and Nicholas Anthony Papa. Grandfather of Wesley Hermann. Brother of Mary Ann Papa, Dori Papa Santini (Greg), Lisa Papa Ferraiuolo (David), Anthony Papa, Jr. (Monika) and Mark Papa (Teresa). He was the brother-in-law of Donald Bogart (Diane). He is survived by many nieces and nephews.



The visiting hours will be Tuesday April 23rd from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Wednesday morning, April 24th at 9:30. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Church at St. Therese Church, 555 Middletown Avenue, North Haven at 10:00. Entombment will follow in the All Saints Mausoleum.