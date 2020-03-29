|
Nicholas Polivka, 85, born September 1934, in Nesquehoning, PA, passed away March 25, 2020. He was the youngest of eight children.
Nick's hero was his mother, Anna Kuba Polivka, who raised her eight children, alone, after the passing of her husband, just weeks before Nick was born.
He is survived by his wife, of 54 years, Grace, his daughter, Nicole (Michael) Collins and twin granddaughters, Payton and Emerson Collins of Wallingford, son, Craig Polivka of Hamden, and sister, Justine Kopunek of Nesquehoning, PA.
Nick was notorious for telling tales about his life of adventures from his days as a merchant seaman to his stint in the U.S. Army {"...the best time of my life"} to earning his private pilot's license, and playing on the Wallingford Park Rec award-winning Silver Bullets basketball team. His mantra was: "When it's too tough for everybody else, it's just right for me." This determination took him from his small, PA coal-town, to Philadelphia's Drexel University, where at age 27, he played college football while earning a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration. After graduating, he moved to CT to work for Wallingford Steel Company (Allegheny Ludlum). Upon retiring in 1997, Nick participated in a series of life-challenging experiences including walking the Appalacian Trail from CT to Palmerton, Pennsylvania, rounding-up cattle as a modern-day cowboy and breaking three ribs, rafting down rivers in Colorado, and dog-sledding in Montana, which he admitted was not as idyllic as in the movies. Nick always began conversations with strangers this way: "If I told you about my life, you'd think I was the biggest liar you ever met." A life well-lived, Nick will be missed.
Funeral arrangements will be private at the request of the family.
Published in The Record-Journal from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020