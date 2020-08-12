Nicolina (DeFusco) DiFusco, 84, of Southington, passed away on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 at the Masonicare in Wallingford. She was the wife of the late Riccardo DiFusco.
She was born Dec. 4, 1935 in Riardo, Province of Caserta, Italy, the daughter of the late Carmine and Angela Rosa DeFusco.
She is survived by her children Angela Robillard (Norman) of Southington, Anna Kipphut (Michael) of Berlin, Francesca Carrington (Todd) and Silvestro DiFusco (Kimberly) of Southington. She also leaves her grandchildren, Heather, Westley (Brittany), Stephen, Jessica (Jimmy), Nathan, (Mary Miles), Samantha, Adam, Tyler, Julia, Austin, Nicola, Isabella and Brianna. She was predeceased by a son Nicola DiFusco and a brother Giuseppe DeFusco.
She was dedicated to her church, Gospel Hall in Newington. She took pride in working at the family owned restaurant, The Pizza House in Meriden for over 25 years. She loved her family dearly and her grandchildren will forever remember her greeting them with "You lova Nonna?".
The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Masonicare, especially "Carolina" for their wonderful care and compassion.
Funeral services will be private. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to the Bread for Life, PO Box 925, Southington, CT 06489 or Gospel Hall Church, 345 East Cedar St. Newington, CT 06111.
