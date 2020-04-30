|
On Saturday, April 25, 2020, Norberto "Norbie" Mirles, passed away at age 61, at Midstate Medical Center. He was born on June 21, 1958, in Mayaguez, PR, to the late Placido and Pascualita (Caro) Mirles. He resided in Meriden, CT, most of his life, but also spent some time residing in North Carolina. He was a 1977 graduate of Maloney High School.
Norbie had a passion for helping others, whether it was with house repairs or car repairs, he was always there. He was hardworking, kind and had a very compassionate spirit. He always had a smile on his face and loved to find ways to make you laugh. He loved the Washington Redskins and playing darts with the DAV & PLAV. Norbie spent many years working for the City of Meriden, at the Sewage Treatment Plant. He was most recently employed with Rushford, doing maintenance, but retired a few years ago. He held an officer position of Vice Commander of the PLAV Sons Detachment 189 of Meriden.
Norbie was preceded in death by his parents Placido and Pascualita, his brother Placido Jr. and his granddaughter Leah. He is survived by his love Christine Boganski, of Meriden; his sister Iris Mirles, of East Haven; his daughters Jasmine, of Massachusetts, Ashley and Christie, both of Meriden; his grandchildren Briana, Evan, Connor, Lauryn, Michael, Bryce, Skylar and Andrew; his estranged wife Nancy and many, many close friends and family near and far. He will be missed dearly.
Due to unfortunate circumstances, there will be a memorial planned at a later date.
Published in The Record-Journal from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020