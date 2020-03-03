|
Noreen (DeBarba) Fragola, 77, of Southington, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 at [email protected] New Britain General. She was the wife of the late Richard A. Fragola Sr.
She was born Nov. 12, 1942 in Waterbury the daughter of the late Albert Sr. and Nora (Carney) DeBarba. She is survived by her son, Richard A. Fragola Jr. of BristolThe Funeral will be held Thursday 9:15 a.m. from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington to St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St., Southington for a Mass at 10 a.m. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be Wednesday 5-7 p.m. Donations may be made in her memory to the 5 Brookside Dr. Wallingford, CT 06492.
Published in The Record-Journal on Mar. 3, 2020