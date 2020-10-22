"Blessed are the dead who die in the Lord from henceforth; Yea, saith the Spirit, that they may rest from their labours; and their works do follow them." Rev. 14:13 On the other day, when we got word that God in His infinite wisdom called from your midst, one of His servants, our hearts saddened but then we realized that she has simply risen to a higher service in the realms of eternity. A full day's work finished, God sent down from the shining courts of glory, a beautiful Glorified Messenger with orders to release from its suffering body, a soul that has long been imprisoned in its house of clay and caused a sleep of which only God knows the awakening.



It has been said that the highest tribute that can be made to any man or woman is that he is loved by his fellow man. After reading Ms. Norma Kraussman's Obituary, truly this is the sentiment of all who knew her. She was a giver and gave her time, talents, service, heart, love and her resources anywhere she felt could make an impact. A beautiful soul has moved from her house of clay, no more suffering, no more pain. My heart saddens for I never had the opportunity to be in her presence.



It is with deep sympathy and tenderness of heart that we the entire Rolen family pause to extend to you words of love, comfort and encouragement to sustain you during this time. May we say to the Family, embrace her legacy of giving and let it continue in your lives.



We love you and commend you to Him who sees all and knows every heart, and entreat you to console yourselves in the HOPE of a re-union that after life's remaining ills are past, this HOPE is like healing oil to the wounded heart. God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble, so be strong and of good courage for earth has no sorrow that heaven cannot heal.





Susan Rolen

Family