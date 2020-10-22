1/1
Norma G. Kraussman
1/15/1928 - 10/17/2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma Geremia Kraussman, 92, of Wallingford, passed away peacefully on October 17, 2020, at Avon Health Center in Avon, CT. She was the beloved wife of the late George A. Kraussman, loving daughter to the late Sylvester and Concetta Geremia, cherished mother, and adored grandmother.

Born on January 15, 1928, Norma was a lifelong resident of Wallingford, a town she loved so much. She was deeply devoted to her husband and family. Beautiful on the inside and out, she was the epitome of grace and dignity. Her family and friends will always remember her thoughtfulness, patience, and generosity, her strength from her deep Christian faith.

She will be forever loved and greatly missed by her four children and their spouses, seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.

Through the services of Wallingford Funeral Home, her family will greet relatives and friends at a graveside service on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Walnut Grove Cemetery in Meriden. (Social Distancing and Covid-19 Precautions including masks are required to be followed at the cemetery). Gifts in Norma's memory may be made to the Wallingford Historical Society, P.O. Box 73, Wallingford, CT 06492.

One of Norma's favorite sayings was that "there is always hope." In honor of her life, please carry that with you as you journey through these difficult days. Our world needs hope and more people like our mom. It is that hope that has led her home to heaven, a place of everlasting peace and love.

Her full tribute can be found at www.wallingfordfh.com.


Published in The Record-Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Walnut Grove Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
2032697777
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wallingford Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 21, 2020
"Blessed are the dead who die in the Lord from henceforth; Yea, saith the Spirit, that they may rest from their labours; and their works do follow them." Rev. 14:13 On the other day, when we got word that God in His infinite wisdom called from your midst, one of His servants, our hearts saddened but then we realized that she has simply risen to a higher service in the realms of eternity. A full day's work finished, God sent down from the shining courts of glory, a beautiful Glorified Messenger with orders to release from its suffering body, a soul that has long been imprisoned in its house of clay and caused a sleep of which only God knows the awakening.

It has been said that the highest tribute that can be made to any man or woman is that he is loved by his fellow man. After reading Ms. Norma Kraussman's Obituary, truly this is the sentiment of all who knew her. She was a giver and gave her time, talents, service, heart, love and her resources anywhere she felt could make an impact. A beautiful soul has moved from her house of clay, no more suffering, no more pain. My heart saddens for I never had the opportunity to be in her presence.

It is with deep sympathy and tenderness of heart that we the entire Rolen family pause to extend to you words of love, comfort and encouragement to sustain you during this time. May we say to the Family, embrace her legacy of giving and let it continue in your lives.

We love you and commend you to Him who sees all and knows every heart, and entreat you to console yourselves in the HOPE of a re-union that after life's remaining ills are past, this HOPE is like healing oil to the wounded heart. God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble, so be strong and of good courage for earth has no sorrow that heaven cannot heal.

Susan Rolen
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved