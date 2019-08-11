|
Norma J. May (McLeod) passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 at her son's home.
Norma was born in Littleton, N.H., July 28 1931. She was the daughter of the late Donald A. and Alberta (Lucas) McLeod. She moved to Wallingford with her family when she was 10 years old. Norma attended local schools and graduated from Lyman Hall High School. She was a stay at home mom until her children were done with school. Then she went to work until her retirement at the age of 70. She did a little traveling and one of her favorite places was Alaska. Norma was also a Boston Red Sox fan and got to see a game at Fenway.
She was predeceased by her first husband, Edmund Dechert; and her second husband, Charles May; and her sisters, Marjorie Pearl and Joyce McLeod. She is survived by her children, Robin Dechert and his wife, Linda, of Wallingford; and Dawn McCarthy, of Florida; her grandchildren, Ryan, Nathan, and Breanna McCarthy; her two great-grandchildren; and nephew, Ronald Pearl and his wife, Wendy, of Maryland.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 11 a.m. at In Memoriam Cemetery in Wallingford. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home.
Published in The Record-Journal on Aug. 11, 2019