Norma T. Eckert, 92, of Wallingford, died Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Meriden Center. She was the loving wife of the late Edward J. Eckert.
She was born in Meriden, June 9, 1927, a daughter of the late George and Marie Doucette.
Norma is survived by her children, Edward C. Eckert and his wife Ruth of Wallingford, and Nancy Long of Ohio; her grandson, Christopher Eckert and his wife Erica; her great granddaughter, Ava Eckert; her nephew, Bill Doucette; and her extended family, Linda Post, John and Nancy Post, and Carol Ireland. She was predeceased by her siblings.
Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home Wednesday at 10 a.m. Interment will be in St. Boniface Cemetery in Meriden. www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019