Norma Trzciensky, 96, of Wallingford, passed away peacefully in Sarasota, Florida, on Monday, April 6, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Walter Trzciensky.
Norma was born in Wallingford and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Matilda (Pasquariello) Fappiano.
She was a 1942 graduate of Lyman Hall High School, and was employed at Stanley Judd in Wallingford in the 1940's and then from 1964-1970. She was a parishioner of SS Peter & Paul Church, and Holy Trinity Church in Wallingford, and St. Jude Church in Sarasota, Florida. She was loved by everyone.
She is survived by two daughters, Lynn (Jay) Biega, and Karen (John) Bloomfield; four grandchildren, Christine Witter, Allison Corraro, Elizabeth Bloomfield and Scott Bloomfield; four great-grandchildren, Robert, Luke, and Tyler Corraro, and Grace Witter; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Julius Fappiano.
Burial in St. John Cemetery will be private, and a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date in safer times. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Wallingford. For online condolences visit www.wallingfordfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Apr. 12, 2020