Norman John Ostasiewski, Sr., 81, husband of the late Beverly Ostasiewski, died on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Water's Edge Center for Health & Rehabilitation. He was born in Shamokin, PA on April 18, 1939 and had graduated from Coal Township High School in 1956.
Norman is predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Beverly Ostasiewski, his father and mother, Benjamin and Helen Ostasiewski and his five brothers and one sister. He was retired from the City of Meriden where he was Head Custodian. Prior to the City of Meriden he worked for the Alderman Motor Company as Body Shop Manager for many years. Norman was an avid fisherman, boater and motorcyclist. He was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church.
He is survived by his son, Norman Ostasiewski, Jr. and his wife Jennifer; his daughter, Sherri Frasco and her husband Paul; his five grandchildren, Kayleigh Ostasiewski and Kelley, Alyssa, Lily and Paul Frasco, Jr.; and his great-granddaughter, Audrina Frasco.
Funeral services are private. Arrangements are under the direction of the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main St., Meriden, CT 06450. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com
