The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beecher and Bennett Flatow Funeral Home
48 Cook Avenue
Meriden, CT 06451
(203) 235-4152
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Lefevre
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman R. Lefevre

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norman R. Lefevre Obituary
Norman R. Lefevre, 74, passed away in his home on December 31, 2019. He was born in Fall River, MA on October 21, 1945, son of the late Armand and Laura (Lecuyer) Lefevre. Norman served honorably in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was an avid Boston Red Sox fan and enjoyed sports banter with family and friends.

Norman is survived by his son Timothy Lefevre and his girlfriend Dena; and his long-time fiancee Barbara Taylor. He is also survived by Barbara's son Jeffrey Taylor and his wife Marissa; Barbara's grandchildren Jaelyn and Austin Taylor, who referred to him as "Papa Norm;" and several cousins in Massachusetts.

Relatives and friends are invited to Norman's committal service with Military Honors on Friday, January 10th at 11:00AM in the Mausoleum at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Meriden. To share a condolence with Norman's family, please visit www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beecher and Bennett Flatow Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -