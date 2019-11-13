|
|
Dr. Eugene Robert Bertolli, OD, 62, of Durham, loving husband of Dorothy (Helbling) Bertolli, passed away unexpectedly after being stricken in his home, Sunday, November 10, 2019.
Eugene was born in Meriden, March 2, 1957, the son of the late Eugene E. Bertolli and Jean (Tamburine) Bertolli. He was raised in Meriden, graduated from Maloney High, was active in Boy Scout Troop 6 where he achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. He received a BS Degree in Psychology from Fairfield University in 1979 and a Doctor of Optometry at New England College of Optometry in 1984. Dr. Bertolli transitioned his optometry career into the specializing of Traumatic Brain Injuries as related to vision. He provides diagnosis and treatment of ocular disease and vision therapy for TBI and sports vision, as well as providing vision science for forensics, law enforcement, public health, and military. He has close ties with law enforcement agencies as a CT State Police Surgeon, CT. Police Academy Adjunct speaker and Police Instructor (Post), and CT State Drug Recognition Expert Committee member. He has lectured nationally and also authored many publications in ocular findings in weapons of mass destruction exposure, vision science applications in detection of impairment from the seven categories of central nervous system drugs, forensic identification, public health, law enforcement, and vision therapy. Dr. Bertolli provided over 17 years of pro bono service to CT and other states law enforcement. After thirty years of civilian optometry, he passed the military entrance physical exam and was awarded a "miracle age waiver" from the Secretary of the Air Force and was sworn in as a medical officer. Dr. Bertolli found himself attending the Reserve Officer Training School at Maxwell Air Force Base on his 58th birthday. Major Bertolli is now Chief of Optometry for the 150th Special Operations Wing Medical Group at Kirtland AFB, New Mexico Air National Guard. He was awarded the CT Optometrist of the Year for 2011, citation from the CT General Assembly 2012, plus numerous accolades from state and federal agencies such as the Armed Forces Optometric Society Reserve Officer of the Year 2017. Dr. Bertolli was instrumental in organizing and leading the optometric clinic of the Louisiana Humanitarian Mission of 2017. He was honored to recently have been inducted into the Meriden Hall of Fame in the category of Science and Medicine. His family thanks everyone who made this award so special for him and for us.
In addition to his wife Dottie, he is survived by his loving sister Lisa Marchetti and brother-in-law Guy Marchetti, Jr.; his aunts Gilda (Vincent) Bertolli and Mary (Richard) Caswell Bertolli; his nephew James Helbling (Kim Hayes, Diane Lemire). Dr. Bertolli also is survived by Mathew Donarumo, whom he proudly thought of as a nephew; Mary Lou and Mat Donarumo and their loving family; Jean and Tim Carroll and family, Bob and Joy Pocobello, Dr. Jim Smyth, Peter and Rose DeSandre, Jimmy and Dolores Williams, Father Jack Ahern, Julie Shanklin and all our loved ones in Brookline, Ramona Vazquez, the Fournier Family, Joe Wolf and Christine Frank, Col. Guillermo Quetell, Col. Kim Schmidt, Col. Robert Heun, and all his military family.
Dr. E. Bob's family would like to thank all the many loving friends who have been so special throughout the years.
Dr. Bertolli was predeceased by his parents Jean Tamburine Bertolli and Eugene E. Bertolli; his aunt Louise E. Bertolli, and uncles Dr. Robert L. Bertolli, Richard Bertolli, and Vincent Bertolli. Our Bobby made this world a better place and will be missed forever.
His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Thursday, November 14, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, Friday, November 15 at 10:30 a.m. in Our Lady Queen of Angels Parish, (Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church). Those attending the mass are asked to meet directly at church. Entombment will be in the Mausoleum at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Meriden. Gifts in memory of Dr. Bertolli may be made to a . For online condolences or directions visit: www.wallingfordfh.com
Published in The Record-Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019