|
|
Olga Caterina Salerno (Muia), 82, wife of the late Dominic Salerno, died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, March 13, 2020. She was born in Springfield, MA to Carmelo and Immaculata (Petrolo) Muia. She was predeceased by her brother-in-laws, Ugo Guarna and Joseph Salerno, sister-in-law, Helen Salerno (Ferrari), and parents. She is survived by her children, Teresa (Salerno) Piccolo, Frank Salerno, and Karen (Salerno) Favereaux, and son-in-law, Brian Favereaux. She is also survived by a loving sister, Theresa Guarna (Muia).
She had so much love for her grandchildren: Gennaro Piccolo, Lauren Piccolo, Catherine Piccolo, Paul Salerno, Gavin Favereaux, and Brandon Favereaux. She also took so much joy in watching and playing with her great-grandchildren: Michael Heinrich and Santino Reyes. She is survived by her niece Anna Robbins (Guarna) and husband Steve and nephew Dominic Guarna and wife Brenda, her brother-in-law Anthony Salerno, his wife Jane (Altobello) and their children Margaret and her husband Luca and Anthony Jr. and wife Laurie. Nieces, Terri Commisso (Salerno) and her husband Rocky, Diane Salerno, and Joanne Spizzirri (Salerno) and her husband Rick. She is also survived by many great nieces and nephews.
Her kind and pure nature shined in her love of animals. She had a love of doll collecting and had a special place for everyone. She enjoyed cooking many Italian dishes and took pride in her family's enjoyment of the meal. Family gatherings were always important to her and enjoyed hosting many family holiday meals.
All services are private. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.jferryfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020