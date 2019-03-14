Oliver H. Dewey, 87, of Southington, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at the Southington Care Center. He had been the loving husband of the late Mary E. (Kingsford) Dewey for 43 years.



Born on April 28, 1931 in Granby, CT, to the late Leroy and Anna (Brooks) Dewey, he had been a longtime Southington resident. Oliver retired from the United States Postal Service where he worked as a letter carrier for over 40 years. He was a longtime member of the Cheshire Cats Square Dancing Club and the Silver Squares. He loved music and was a talented organ and piano player. Oliver is survived by two daughters, Gail Ferris of Cromwell and Linda Wolny of Bristol and his son Tom Banner of Bourne, MA, 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother, Leroy Dewey Jr. and his sister, Carolyn Anderson.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Oliver's memory may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111.



A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville, CT, 06479. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 12 noon - 2 p.m., at the funeral home. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. For online condolences and directions, please visit www. www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com Published in The Record-Journal from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019