Otley C. Kania, 95, passed away peacefully on August 27, 2020. The daughter of the late Edwin Anderson and Elizabeth (Carlson) Anderson, Otley was born on March 29, 1925 in New Britain. She was the wife of the late Andrew J. Kania for 55 years. Otley lived her life taking care of others. She had a special way of connecting with everyone she came in contact with, both young and old. Her gentle spirit was perfect for her role as nursery school teacher and director at Plantsville Congregational Nursery School for over 20 years. The church community and especially the young children were so important to her. Otley had a passion for art, especially oil and water color paintings that decorated the walls of her home. Throughout her life, her home was the focal point where the children played and the adults gathered. And everyone's favorite was coffee and pie on Sunday afternoons with coffee ground readings for all as a bonus! Her kind soul was special to all who were lucky enough to know her. To say she will be missed is an understatement. To Faye Schneider, Dawne Schneider-Cappellino and Amber L'Heureux, a special heartfelt thank you for all the time spent, adventures taken and loving care given to Otley. You made the last few years of her life worth living. The family also extends their appreciation to Beacon Hospice for the care and guidance given over the past many months. Otley is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Edwin and Gerri Kania of Southington, daughter-in-law Deborah (Greene) Kania, her three nieces, Lydia Holbrook, Faith Mueller, and Holly Pytka, and two nephews Peter Anderson and Dr. Thomas Wright. In addition to her husband and parents, Otley was predeceased by her son, John "Jack" Kania, her brother, Barton Anderson and her sister, Evelyn Wright. Otley's dear, sweet partner for more than 20 years, Fred Johnson, also predeceased her this past year. Fred gave Otley the gifts of companionship, laughter and love which clearly filled their hearts and made us all smile. In lieu of flowers, donations in Otley's memory may be made to Zion Lutheran Church or just a simple act of kindness to another person or pet during a time when kindness seems to have been lost. A graveside service for Otley will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at the Oak Hill Cemetery. Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com
.