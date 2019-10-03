The Record-Journal Obituaries
Stempien Funeral Home, Inc.
450 Broad Street
Meriden, CT 06450
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Stanislaus Church
Patricia A. Abele


1941 - 2019
Patricia A. Abele Obituary
Patricia A. (Galko) Abele, 78, beloved wife of the late Laurence H. Abele, Jr., passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at MidState Medical Center.

Born on March 17, 1941 she was the daughter of the late Albert and Adeline (Lepak) Galko. A lifelong resident of Meriden, Patty was a graduate of Maloney High School, Class of 1960 and parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church. She was employed as a Cafeteria Manager at Washington Middle School from where she retired. Patty enjoyed working on all kinds of crafts and was an avid fan of NASCAR Racing and the NY Yankees. She enjoyed trips with her husband to their vacation home in Vermont and especially spending time with her grandchildren.

Mrs. Abele is survived by her daughters: Debra Mierzejewski and her husband Robert, Donnalee Arjavich and her husband Mike; her son Laurence Abele and his wife Gina; seven cherished grandchildren: Alexa, Nicole, Taylor, Tristan, Machaila, Hannah, Tyler and her lifelong friends, Ray and Sandy Guest.

Her funeral will be held on Saturday, October 5th at 10:00 a.m. from the Stempien Funeral Home, 450 Broad St., Meriden, when the funeral cortege will proceed to St. Stanislaus Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Saturday morning September 5th from 8:30 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. at the Stempien Funeral Home. To send an online expression of sympathy please visit www.stempienfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Patricia Abele may be made to the , 825 Brook St., I-91 Tech Ctr., Rocky Hill, CT 06067-3045.
Published in The Record-Journal from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019
