|
|
Patricia A. DelGreggo, 81, of Meriden, finished her journey in this life Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 at her home with her family by her side, just three days before her 82nd birthday.
She was born in Meriden on Aug. 25, 1937, a daughter of the late Frank Fontanella and Pauline (Antonio) Horonzy.
She was a single Mom working hard to lovingly raise her five daughters. She enjoyed doing crafts, planting in her yard, sitting on her porch, listening to the birds sing and playing with her grandchildren. She also had "Grammy Camp" for her great-grandchildren every summer. She enjoyed taking long rides and stopping at garden markets and tag sales. She also loved planning parties to celebrate any occasion with all of her family, extended family and friends. She will be remembered by her family as an amazing Mom and friend.
She is survived by her daughters, Donna DelGreggo, of Meriden, Linda Curtis and her husband, Jerry, of Meriden, Laurie Vanags and her husband, Alex, of Wallingford, Karen Chasse and her husband, Gil, of Wallingford, and Marybeth Mitchell and her husband, Michael, of Meriden; her sister, Sandra Shore, of Berlin, her brothers, Eugene Fontanella, of Wallingford, and David Webster and his wife, Pam, of Bristol; her grandchildren, Amy, Sara, James, and Kayla; her great-grandchildren, Leanna, Cheyenne, and Charles; her dear sister-in-law, Helen Dias; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Besides her parents she is predeceased by several nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, and cousins
Her family would like to thank the nurses and doctors that aided in her care, especially, Sue and Kaye at MidState Infusion Center.
Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Wednesday, Aug. 28, from 4 to 7 p.m., with a funeral service to be held at 6:30 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be private. For online condolences, please visit www.wallingfordfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Aug. 25, 2019