The Record-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
For more information about
Patricia DelGreggo
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
6:30 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia DelGreggo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. DelGreggo


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia A. DelGreggo Obituary
Patricia A. DelGreggo, 81, of Meriden, finished her journey in this life Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 at her home with her family by her side, just three days before her 82nd birthday.

She was born in Meriden on Aug. 25, 1937, a daughter of the late Frank Fontanella and Pauline (Antonio) Horonzy.

She was a single Mom working hard to lovingly raise her five daughters. She enjoyed doing crafts, planting in her yard, sitting on her porch, listening to the birds sing and playing with her grandchildren. She also had "Grammy Camp" for her great-grandchildren every summer. She enjoyed taking long rides and stopping at garden markets and tag sales. She also loved planning parties to celebrate any occasion with all of her family, extended family and friends. She will be remembered by her family as an amazing Mom and friend.

She is survived by her daughters, Donna DelGreggo, of Meriden, Linda Curtis and her husband, Jerry, of Meriden, Laurie Vanags and her husband, Alex, of Wallingford, Karen Chasse and her husband, Gil, of Wallingford, and Marybeth Mitchell and her husband, Michael, of Meriden; her sister, Sandra Shore, of Berlin, her brothers, Eugene Fontanella, of Wallingford, and David Webster and his wife, Pam, of Bristol; her grandchildren, Amy, Sara, James, and Kayla; her great-grandchildren, Leanna, Cheyenne, and Charles; her dear sister-in-law, Helen Dias; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Besides her parents she is predeceased by several nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, and cousins

Her family would like to thank the nurses and doctors that aided in her care, especially, Sue and Kaye at MidState Infusion Center.

Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Wednesday, Aug. 28, from 4 to 7 p.m., with a funeral service to be held at 6:30 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be private. For online condolences, please visit www.wallingfordfh.com.
Published in The Record-Journal on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wallingford Funeral Home
Download Now